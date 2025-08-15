Massive fire at Fayetteville home under investigation

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The fire broke out on Sandy Lake Circle in Fayetteville. (FOX 5)

Crews in Fayetteville spent Thursday night battling a massive fire that left a home seriously damaged.

Authorities say the fire broke out on Sandy Lake Circle shortly before 9 p.m.

What we know:

The home suffered extensive damage, but crews say the fire was taken down before spreading.

Crews stayed overnight to ensure that the fire didn't reignite.

Authorities say they believe the home was abandoned.

Part of Adams Road was shut down due to the location of the hydrant. It has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.