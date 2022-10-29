Expand / Collapse search

Fire extinguished at Buckhead restaurant and bar

The sign at PreView Restaurant & Bar on Peachtree Street in Buckhead after a fire on Oct. 29, 2022. article

ATLANTA - A popular Buckhead restaurant and bar was damaged in a fire overnight.

Atlanta Fire Rescue was on Peachtree Street on Saturday morning addressing flames at PreView Restaurant & Bar. 

Details are limited, but officials said the fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what investigators believe started the fire. The severity of the damage to the restaurant and surrounding businesses is unclear.