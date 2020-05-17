Expand / Collapse search

Fire destroys nursing home, officials investigate

Walton County
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Loganville fire crews are working to learn what led up to a nursing home fire Sunday. 

Loganville firefighters and Walton County Fire arrived at the Carrington Personal Care Home around 3:14 p.m.

Officials said it took nearly 25 firefighters around 40 minutes to extinguish the fire. 

No injuries were reported, as 9 residents and 2 caregivers made it out safely, officials confirmed. 

No word yet on what started the fire.

Fire crews described the building as being a "total loss". 

Due to the mental status of some of the residents, the director of the facility found housing for all residents.