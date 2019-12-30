Fire destroys Duluth area apartments, displaces 29 people

Multiple families will be spending New Year's Eve without a home after an apartment fire in Gwinnett County Monday evening.

Flames ripped through the Landmark at Bella Vista apartments on the 4000 block Satellite Boulevard near Duluth at around 8 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had already caused one entire building to begin to collapse.

"The fire was pushing up on the back side of the apartments," Gwinnett County Fire's Donald Strother said.

Wrapped in blankets and bundled in coats, the residents watched as the building burned.

Officials were able to bring the blaze under control using two trucks. Thankfully, a firewall contained the destruction to one building.

Three people were hurt in the emergency that ultimately took out 10 units at the complex. In total, 29 people – 23 adults and six children – have been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to families.

"With 10 units destroyed there will be a significant amount of people displaced," Strother said.

Police have not yet identified the cause of the fire.