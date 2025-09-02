Fire destroys Chin Chin restaurant in Cobb County

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Chin Chin restaurant is a total loss after an early morning fire.

An East Cobb restaurant is a total loss after an early morning fire.

What we know:

The Cobb County Fire Department said firefighters learned of the fire at Chin Chin restaurant around 1 a.m. Tuesday and were on scene within four minutes.

When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke and flames coming through the roof. Nobody was injured in the fire, but it took six hours to extinguish the flames.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.