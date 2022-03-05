Fire destroys 18 units, displaces 13 families in DeKalb County

A fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex left 13 families looking for a new place to stay.

The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said it was 1:33 a.m. when crews went to Kensington Apartments on Clubhouse Circle East.

Crews evacuated the building, which had flames bursting through the roof when firefighter arrived. Firefighters didn't receive reports of any injures.

DeKalb fire said the blaze was a two-alarm fire. Officials said the American Red Cross is assisting 13 families after 18 units were damaged.

DeKalb County firefighters respond to a blaze on March 5, 2022, at at the Kensington Apartments on Clubhouse Circle East. (Provided by DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators are still working to learn the cause of the fire.

