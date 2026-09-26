Fire damages Campbellton Road restaurant, gas station, officials say

The Brief A fire broke out at a building housing a restaurant and gas station on Campbellton Road SW Friday night, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Crews put out the fire inside the building near Stanton Road, according to the department. No one was injured, according to officials.



Firefighters rushed to a restaurant and gas station on Campbellton Road SW late Friday night after a fire broke out inside the building, according to officials.

What we know:

Fire officials said crews got the call around 9:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of Campbellton Road SW to find heavy smoke pouring out of the back of the building.

Crews searched the building and opened the roof to let out smoke, according to the department.

Authorities confirmed crews put the fire out quickly and verified no one was trapped inside. No one was injured.

Atlanta police temporarily shut down Campbellton Road near Stanton Road while crews worked the scene.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire.