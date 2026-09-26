2 arrested after Rockdale SWAT finds 10 pounds of marijuana, stolen guns

The Brief Rockdale County SWAT raided a home on Cowan Road during a drug and gun investigation, the sheriff's office announced Friday night. Deputies seized over 10 pounds of marijuana, two stolen handguns, and drug packing materials, according to investigators. Two people were arrested at the scene on drug trafficking and weapon charges, officials said.



Two people are in custody after a SWAT raid uncovered drugs and stolen weapons at a home, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted on social media Friday night.

What we know:

Deputies said SWAT members executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Cowan Road targeting illegal drugs and weapons.

Inside the home, deputies found more than 10 pounds of marijuana, materials used to pack and sell drugs, and two stolen handguns, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrested two people at the scene. Both face charges of trafficking marijuana, theft by receiving, and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the two suspects.

Investigators have also not said what led up to the search warrant or if anyone else is involved.