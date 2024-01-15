Fire damages attic of business in Gwinnett County home

article

Firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in Lawrenceville over the weekend.

Officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue Services say crews responded to the burning home on Moon Road at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and flames.

When crews got to the scene, they found fire coming from the attic of the single-story ranch home.

After deploying multiple hose lines, firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

The property owner told officials that the home was used as a business and no one was working when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.