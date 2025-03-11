Fire crews respond to large fire at Union City apartment complex

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Firefighters responded to a large fire at an apartment complex in Union City late Tuesday morning.

What we know:

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene and was able to see flames, smoke and multiple firefighters on the scene.

According to a post on X by the Fairburn Fire Department, crews from Fairburn are working on the two-alarm fire.

At this time, it is unknown how the fire started or how many people were impacted.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.