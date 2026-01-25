Expand / Collapse search
Fire crews respond to Atlanta house fire amid icy conditions

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 25, 2026 8:26pm EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Firefighters brace the cold and icy conditions to battle a house fire along Moores Mills Road in Atlanta on Jan. 25, 2026. (FOX 5) (FOX 5 News)

The Brief

    • Crews responded to a house fire in northwest Atlanta.
    • The fire was at a home on Moores Mill Road just east of US 41. 
    • FOX 5 cameras show firefighters made entry into the home.

ATLANTA - Crews responded to a house fire in northwest Atlanta amid icy conditions on Sunday night. 

What we know:


Firefighters arrived at a home in the 700 block of Moores Mill Road NW around 6:16 p.m.

FOX 5 cameras on the scene show first responders entering the home to investigate the fire. At least two ladders were seen reaching into upper-level windows. 

Image 1 of 8

Firefighters brace the cold and icy conditions to battle a house fire along Moores Mills Road in Atlanta on Jan. 25, 2026. (FOX 5) (FOX 5 News)

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether any injuries were reported or where the fire originated.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the flames. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from dispatch reports and FOX 5 camera crews on the scene. 

