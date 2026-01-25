Fire crews respond to Atlanta house fire amid icy conditions
ATLANTA - Crews responded to a house fire in northwest Atlanta amid icy conditions on Sunday night.
What we know:
Firefighters arrived at a home in the 700 block of Moores Mill Road NW around 6:16 p.m.
FOX 5 cameras on the scene show first responders entering the home to investigate the fire. At least two ladders were seen reaching into upper-level windows.
Firefighters brace the cold and icy conditions to battle a house fire along Moores Mills Road in Atlanta on Jan. 25, 2026. (FOX 5) (FOX 5 News)
What we don't know:
It is unclear whether any injuries were reported or where the fire originated.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the flames.
The Source: Information in this report comes from dispatch reports and FOX 5 camera crews on the scene.