Dozens displaced by fire at Buford Highway apartment building

Dozens of people have been displaced after a fire tore through their apartment building in DeKalb County.

Firefighters say they got the call around 3 a.m. on Tuesday about a fire at the Hillcrest at Brookhaven apartment homes on the 3400 block of Buford Highway.

Crews tell FOX 5 they could see smoke and flames in the breezeway next to the building when they pulled up.

DeKalb County Kenneth McKinney said that damage from the small fire is impacting four apartments in the building.

Officials say 30 people who lived in the building were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.