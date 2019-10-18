Final suspect in murder of Oconee County teen arrested

Detectives in Oconee County said the fourth and final suspect in the murder of a teen has been caught, all the way in Mexico.

Dallas McCabe was taken into custody in Mexico City. Authorities released a photo of him being taken into custody on Friday.

Mexican authorities worked with the sheriff's office to track down, arrest, and deport him.

RELATED: Mystery surrounding Oconee County teen's murder

McCabe is the final suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Joseph Jackson.

Jackson was gunned down outside his grandparents' home in mid-July not far from the University of Georgia's campus.

RELATED: Manhunt for murder suspects near UGA campus