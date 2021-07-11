Fight outside Atlanta convenience store ends in gunfire, arrests

Police have arrested two men after a shooting at a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Officials say they were called to the store on the 2600 block Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found Anthony Davis injured with a single gunshot wound. Medics took Davis to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting happened when Davis and a clerk at the convenience store, identified as Michael Lynn Symonette, got into a physical fight outside the store.

At some point during the brawl, officials say Symonette shot Davis.

Both Davis and Symonette have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police have not said what led up to the fight. The investigation is ongoing.

