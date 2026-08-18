Fight at DeKalb County school leads to large police response

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The Brief Pepper spray was sprayed during a fight between students at Eagle Woods Academy in DeKalb County, triggering a emergency response. Unmarked police cars, fire units and medical teams rushed to the school campus Tuesday morning. A school resource officer had to use an EpiPen after experiencing an allergic reaction to the pepper spray.



A heavy emergency response descended on Eagle Woods Academy on Tuesday morning after a student fight led to pepper spray being discharged.

What we know:

Aerial views from SKY FOX 5 showed multiple unmarked police vehicles on the campus of Eagle Woods Academy on Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue also dispatched a fire unit and medical units to the location.

DeKalb County Schools confirmed that an altercation broke out between students, during which pepper spray was discharged.

A school resource officer suffered an allergic reaction to the pepper spray and was forced to administer an EpiPen.

Eagle Woods Academy serves students with disabilities in grades six through 12 through the Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Authorities responded to Eagle Woods Academy on August 18, 2026, after a fight between students led to pepper spray being discharged. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the initial fight between the students. It remains unknown if any students were arrested, facing disciplinary action, or required hospital transport following the pepper spray exposure.