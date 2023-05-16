Expand / Collapse search

Walt Disney World fight video: Brawl at Magic Kingdom started over photo op disagreement

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:57PM
Theme Parks
FOX 35 Orlando

Fists fly in family fight at Disney World

Video of a fight at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park has gone viral. Fists were thrown after a family asked another family to move so they could take a photo in front of the 100th Anniversary sign in front of the Magic Kingdom train, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The victims did not want to press charges, and two people were removed from the property.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A day wasn't so magic for two families at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom after an apparent disagreement over a photo op led to punches and an all-out fight.

The fight happened Monday afternoon at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park just past the entrance gates and in front of a 100th Anniversary sign, celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the theme park around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Apparently one family was standing in front of the sign, where another family wanted to take a photo. That family asked the other family to move – and one family member then punched another member of the other family in the face.

Then an all-out fight ensued.

A bystander captured the fight on camera and shared the video with FOX 35 News.  

"Did you see how it broke out?" someone could be heard saying in the video. "I was just walking right here and I saw it just happening."

Fight breaks out at Walt Disney World

Fight breaks out at Walt Disney World

At least one person was treated medically at the scene following the fight, but that person did not want to press charges. Two others were removed from the theme park, Orange County deputies said.

FOX 35 reached out to Walt Disney World for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

It's not the first time a fight has happened at Walt Disney World. Last year, another brawl between groups broke out in Fantasyland, which was also captured on video.

Disney World brawl: Fists fly in video taken at Magic Kingdom, witness tells FOX 35

Another brawl reportedly broke out at Walt Disney World Resort this week, the second altercation reported at the Florida attraction in recent weeks.

A few weeks ago, video showed people laying down in one of the fountains in EPCOT's World Showcase.

Walt Disney World visitors scolded on social media for lounging in fountain

Several people were seen lounging in a fountain at Disney’s EPCOT park in Bay Lake, Florida, on Friday, April 21. ( Video credit: @magicbyshanna via Storyful)