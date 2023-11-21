Fiery crash involving Amazon truck blocks multiple lanes on I-285 East

Multiple eastbound lanes on part of Interstate 285 in Clayton County were shut down after a fiery crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on I-285 Eastbound past the exit to Riverdale Road.

While officials have not shared many details about the crash, they have confirmed an Amazon truck was involved.

The crash has caused major delays for drivers trying to get off I-85 as well.

Travelers trying to get to the airport should use I-285 northbound to Camp Creek Parkway. Other drivers can take Forest Parkway as an alternate route.

Officials have not said when they expect the crash to be cleared and the road to be reopened.