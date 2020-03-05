Ferrari Racing Days zooms into Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Some races feature all different makes and models of cars, battling it out for top honors and bragging rights.

And then…there’s the Ferrari Challenge.

The Ferrari Challenge – part of Ferrari Racing Days -- returns to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Friday, March 6th through Sunday, March 8th – and the event’s name says it all. The single-make racing series was created in 1993, and is divided into three international events – Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. The North American series takes place over six courses, and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is number two on this year’s schedule (following Daytona, and coming before an Indianapolis stop in April).

Ferrari owners will compete in the race driving the 488 Challenge, which is a racing model derived from the 488 GTB road car, and they compete in four main categories – Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell, and Coppa Shell Am.

Along with the Ferrari Challenge, Ferrari Racing Days also includes XX and F1 Clienti programmes – featuring rare, limited-edition cars designed exclusively for use on the track.

Weekend and one-day tickets are on sale for this weekend’s event, and tickets will be available for pick up at Will Call starting Friday at 8:00 a.m. – click here for more information. Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is located at 5300 Winder Highway in Braselton. Oh, and for a little preview of this weekend’s big event, click the video player in this article!

