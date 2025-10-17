Feel-good fashion show brings fierce energy to Cobb County

The Brief The runway is set for the 15th annual Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show, happening this Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria. The high-energy show was created by Lester E. Cromwell, Jr. and is produced by Marietta's Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique. The event has raised more than one million dollars for the Georgia Transplant Foundation over the past 14 years.



Fashions may change by season, but an annual event in Cobb County proves that giving back never goes out of style.

The runway is set for the 15th annual Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show, happening this Sunday, Oct. 19, at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria. The high-energy show — which was created by Lester E. Cromwell, Jr. and is produced by Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique — benefits the Georgia Transplant Foundation and has raised more than one million dollars for the organization over the past 14 years. Along with featuring models strutting down the runway, the show includes transplant recipients and donor families sharing their moving and inspirational stories.

One of those stories belongs Lester E. Crowell, Jr., himself. The managing partner of Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique has been the recipient of two heart transplants, the most recent of which was in 2010. Crowell says it was during his time in the hospital for that transplant that he came up with the idea for Angels of Life, wanting to support and celebrate the entire transplant community.

Ahead of the big show, Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique hosts bake sales, 100% of the proceeds from which go to the Georgia Transplant Foundation. And during Sunday’s event, more than 300 items will be up for silent and live auction, including jewelry, art and decor, and dining experiences.

The 15th annual Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show starts at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria is located at 200 Interstate N Parkway E SE. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique, getting a behind-the-scenes look at the team prepares for another life-changing show.