Feds arrest Florida man linked to missing young Georgia mom

Federal authorities have taken into custody a man purporting to be the last person to see a missing Georgia woman, whose 2-year-old son was found wandering alone last month in a shirt and diaper at a South Florida parking lot.

Federal authorities arrested Shanon Demar Ryan on two counts of lying to a federal officer, according to an online jail booking log for the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

It was not immediately clear if the arrest had any connection to the disappearance of Leila Cavett, the 21-year-old mother whose child was found July 26 in Miramar, Florida.

Leila Cavett, 21, with her 2-year-old son Kamdyn. Police have been looking for her since finding the little boy wandering alone July 26. (Miramar Police Department)

Records show Ryan was being held without bond.