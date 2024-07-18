New federal funds going to metro Atlanta fire safety upgrades

article

Federal funds are on the way to Georgia so that local fire departments can make some much-needed upgrades.

U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced the awards through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program.

The money is going to Atlanta and Woodstock as well as DeKalb and Butts counties.

Atlanta will receive the most federal funding, with more than $270,000 going to safety upgrades.

"Firefighters across Georgia put their lives on the line to keep families safe," Ossoff said in a statement. "Senator Warnock and I will never stop championing Georgia’s heroic fire departments, and these resources will help them respond to emergencies that threaten lives and property."

The funds can be used for things like professional training, wellness and fitness programs, equipment, and facility modifications.