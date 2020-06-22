FDA warns people to steer clear of these 9 hand sanitizers

article

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to purchase hand sanitizer manufactured from Eskbiochem SA de CV due to the potential presence of toxic chemicals.

Nine products manufactured by the Mexico-based company, which are still on the market, may contain methanol, which can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or ingested, the FDA said in a letter.

The warning covers the following products manufactured by Eskbiochem:

- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The FDA said methanol should not be used in hand sanitizers due to its toxic effects and consumers who have been exposed should seek immediate medical treatment. Significant exposure to the chemical can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death, the FDA's warning reads.

"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning," the FDA said.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately. However, the products should not be flushed or poured down the drain.

The FDA has not received any reports of adverse effects associated with the affected products.

To date, the company has not removed the "potentially dangerous" products from the market even after the FDA encouraged the company to do so on June 17.

Eskbiochem has not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.