FBI warning Georgians of Peach Pass phishing scam

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning Georgians about a new phishing scam targeting Peach Pass users.

The FBI says over 2,000 complaints have been filed over the bogus text messages.

The scam has been seen in at least three states, officials say.

The fake messages are coming from scammers acting as road toll collection services that seem to say that the victim has an outstanding toll they need to pay.

"Please be aware that text message (SMS) or email phishing scams often attempt to lure customers to a fraudulent website to share personal information and/or download virus-infected programs," an FBI spokesperson said.

Users should not provide any personal information by email or text message or click any suspicious links from unknown senders.