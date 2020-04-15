FBI: Wanted Michigan fugitive may be hiding in Georgia

The FBI is offering a reward for fugitive wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Michigan who may be hiding in Georgia.

Officials say Matthew John Dietz was charged on Sept. 19, 2018 with two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Dietz fled to avoid prosecution, officials said, and now has a federal warrant out for his arrest.

Though Deitz is wanted for the crime in Charlevoix, Michigan, officials say he has family connections to Georgia and may be in the area of Dalton.

Officials described the fugitive as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He has a panther tattoo on his right ribcage, tribal band on his left arm, and other tattoos on his back, thigh, right arm, and right shoulder.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for anyone with information that leads to Dietz's arrest and conviction.

If you have any information about Dietz or where he may be please contact FBI Detroit at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.