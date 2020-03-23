FBI offering $10K reward in search for serial Georgia Family Dollar robber

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help them catch a "dangerous" suspect accused of robbing nearly a dozen Family Dollar stores in metro Atlanta.

The FBI has been searching for the suspect, who is believed to have targeted Family Dollar stores in Atlanta, Decatur, Lithonia, Brookhaven, and more, for over a month.

In one of the suspect's latest robberies on March 10 in Lawrenceville, the FBI says the man fired multiple shots at an employee. Thankfully, the employee was not hit.

The armed robberies happened at the following stores:

3460 East Ponce De Leon Avenue in Scottdale on January 9

3201 Tucker Norcross Road in Tucker on January 16

5404 Covington Highway in Decatur on January 21

3412 Clairmont Road in Brookhaven on January 22

1616 Virginia Avenue in Atlanta on January 23

6871 Main Street in Lithonia on January 31

1125 N. Indian Creek Drive in Lithonia on February 2

1291 Columbia Drive in Decatur on March 1

3824 Powder Springs Road in Powder Springs on March 5

249 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville on March 10

2335 Highway 138 East in Jonesboro on March 11.

The suspect is described as a black male who's about 5'9" and weighs 150 around pounds.

The FBI said he usually wears a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket with dark pants and tan Timberland-style boots.

According to the FBI, the suspect, who's considered dangerous, is armed with a handgun. In previous cases, he has ordered employees to open the safe before stealing the money inside.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.