FBI looking for serial dollar store armed robber

Federal authorities are searching for a serial armed robbery suspect.

Armed robbery suspect courtesy of the FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with DeKalb County police, Brookhaven police, College Park police, Lithonia police, and Clarkston police to find a man accused of robbing at least seven Family Dollar stores in metro Atlanta.

The armed robberies happened at the following stores:

3460 E. Ponce De Leon Ave. in Scottdale on January 9

3201 Tucker Norcross Rd. in Tucker on January 16

5404 Covington Highway in Decatur on January 21

3412 Clairmont Rd. in Brookhaven on January 22

1616 Virginia Ave. in Atlanta on January 23

6871 Main St. in Lithonia on January 31

1125 N. Indian Creek Dr. in Lithonia on February 2

The suspect is described as a black male who's about 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds. The FBI said he usually wears a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket with dark pants and tan Timberland-style boots.

According to the FBI, the suspect, who's considered dangerous, is armed with a handgun. In each case, he has ordered employees to open the safe before stealing the money inside.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.