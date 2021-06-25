BREAKING: Daytona Beach police say Othal Wallace was captured in treehouse near Atlanta

The Daytona Beach Police Department said early Saturday morning that officer shooting suspect Othal Wallace was captured in Georgia.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said Wallace, 29, was found in a treehouse near Atlanta, in DeKalb County, being hidden by a Black nationalist paramilitary organization called the NFAC.

Inside the treehouse, Chief Young said there was an arsenal of weapons.

Officials said four other people besides Wallace were found on the property. It's not yet clear what their involvement was or any possible charges they could be facing.

Chief Young said investigators taking Wallace into custody used Officer Jason Raynor's handcuffs in the arrest.

Chief Young then gave an update on the 26-year-old's condition.

He said there have been very positive signs of improvement in his recovery, but he's not out of the woods yet.

Chief Young said Officer Raynor's doctors and nurses said he's strong enough to endure more testing and that his outlook is improving.

His family told the department and Chief Young that they are grateful for the support of the community but are still requesting privacy, according to Chief Young.

Officer Raynor was shot in the head on Wednesday. A manhunt for Wallace soon followed, then expanded to a national scale. Police said they believed Wallace could be headed to Georgia.

When Wallace was taken into custody, Chief Young said Wallace made a bold statement during his arrest.

"You guys know who I am. You know what I'm capable of and it could have been a lot worse. That was his statement," Chief Young said in the news conference.

It's not clear when Wallace will be extradited back to Daytona Beach, but Chief Young said it will happen at some point.

Wallace is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm but more charges are likely forthcoming.

Wallace's arrest made the rounds on social media, with many local officials weighing in.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando as more details are released in this case.