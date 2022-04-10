Boat capsizes in Jackson County pond, killing father and son
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A father and son died after their boat cap sized in Jackson County, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
According to officials, the boat capsized around 4 p.m. at a pond located on Brockton Road.
A dive team recovered the two victims in the pond, DNR officials said.
Details surrounding the drowning were not known.
Authorities did not immediately release the victim's identities.
_____
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement