Boat capsizes in Jackson County pond, killing father and son

A father and son died after their boat cap sized in Jackson County, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

According to officials, the boat capsized around 4 p.m. at a pond located on Brockton Road.

A dive team recovered the two victims in the pond, DNR officials said.

Details surrounding the drowning were not known.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim's identities.

