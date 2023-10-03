Father, son arrested after high-speed chase through Coweta County

Georgia State Patrol troopers used the PIT maneuver on a driver who led them and Coweta County deputies on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85 this past weekend

Driver Derrius Davis from Morrow was a wanted man, according to Coweta County deputies. So, when they tried to pull the 39-year-old over along I-85 on Saturday, they say he sped away, eventually reaching speeds at more than 150 mph.

Deputies say they would later find drugs and a weapon.

Davis was with his 21-year-old son, Monderrius Davis, who was riding in the passenger seat, deputies say. At more than 100 mph, the father's car can be seen passing other drivers on the shoulder of the freeway.

The chase went off the highway into the south end of Coweta County on rural roads, still at over 100 mph.

Back on the interstate, Coweta County deputies closed down the highway to let the chase speed by.

The Georgia State Patrol had joined the chase by that time and the video shows the trooper perform the PIT maneuver at over 100 mph.

After the wreck, Monderrius Davis can be seen crawling from the car. Moments later, his father also crawls from the car.

The elder Davis faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, fleeing and attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. His son is charged with one count of possession of schedule 1 THC oil.