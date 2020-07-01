Father shot and killed at Cobb County gas station during lunch break

Cobb County police arrested a man for the shooting death of a 26-year-old father Tuesday.

Gregory Gabriel was shot and killed at the Texco on Mableton Parkway during his lunch break on June 17.

His mother, Diane Simpson, spoke exclusively to FOX5's Alex Whittler.

She says her son often went to the gas station with a coworker during his break from work at the Crystal Springs water warehouse.

There are few things in life one can adequately prepare for.

Not marriage, not parenthood, and certainly not death.

"He worked faithfully," Simpson said of her son.

"He took care of the family, he was an outgoing person...he just loved life," she said.

Gregory Gabriel was smitten by his 8-month-old daughter and preparing to marry his fiance.

Cobb County police say David Nesbit, shot Gabriel.

"When my son came out, he came something to my son, my son said something back to him. When he drove off, he started firing shots," Simpson said.

When investigators arrived, they found the 26-year-old seriously hurt. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Since then, the family laid Gabriel to rest in his hometown of Charlotte.

Gabriel's fiance didn't prepare to be a widow, his mother didn't prepare to bury her son, but if there’s one thing Gregory Gabriel’s family is ready for, it’s Nesbit’s day in court.

Cobb County police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information about it is encouraged to give them a call.