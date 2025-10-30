Father shoots, kills son during argument in Buckhead, police say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police say a father fatally shot his son after being called to a Buckhead apartment complex to help calm a domestic dispute (FOX 5)

The Brief Police say a father shot and killed his son early Thursday after being called to help defuse a domestic dispute at a Buckhead apartment complex. The girlfriend of the victim called 911 and also contacted the victim’s father for help before the shooting occurred in the parking lot. Investigators say at least five shots were fired, and both the father and the girlfriend are cooperating with police as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating after a father shot and killed his son at a Buckhead apartment complex, officials said.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a woman called 911 to report a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Officers arrived at the scene in the 50 block of Pharr Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

After arriving, police said officers interviewed the man and woman, but at some point, the man went to the apartment parking lot. Officers then reported hearing gunshots and went to see what happened.

When they got outside, police said they found the father of the boyfriend — who the girlfriend had called to help defuse the situation — had shot his son.

Investigators believe the father and son got into an argument before the shooting, and at least five shots were fired, according to police.

As of now, no charges have been filed. Police said both the father and the girlfriend are at the police department speaking with investigators.

Dig deeper:

Police also said the woman may work for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, but they are waiting to verify her employment status. FOX 5 has reached out to the agency for comment.

What they're saying:

One woman who lives in the Buckhead apartment complex said she heard the gunshots and went outside to see what was happening. She said that when she got outside, officers were already on the scene.

What we don't know:

No names have been released.