Father of 16-year-old injured in SE Atlanta apartment shooting speaks out

Travar Goolsby's 16-year-old son was one of five people wounded when someone opened fire on a group at this southeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight.

"My son came running into the house, said he was shot," Goolsby said.

According to Atlanta Police, the victims were hanging out at the apartments around 2 a.m. along the 400 block of Thomasville Boulevard when they were ambushed.

Kim Williams visited the apartments to check on a friend after hearing about the shooting.

Her sister moved out of the complex a few months ago

Williams said the apartments are poorly maintained and a haven for criminal activity.

"It should've been torn down. Too much. Too much drugs. People selling drugs, everything. Kids stay here. They have to run, hide from bullets. It's too much," Williams said.

Goolsby's son suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

While police work to find who did this and why, Goolsby is solely focused on his son.

"My child is making it through," Goolsby said, "What he is going through, he shouldn't have to go through that."

Police said there were multiple shooters and multiple rounds fired.

The victims, all males, range in age from 13 to 42-years-old.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital in very critical condition.

Early in the investigation, police couldn't say why the group was targeted.

"It's hard," said Goolsby. "It has got to change. It has got to stop. All the shooting. They got to put it down."

Three of the victims were transported to Atlanta Medical Center. Two of the victims were treated at Grady Hospital.

Atlanta Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477).