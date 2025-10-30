Father charged after shooting son to death in Buckhead, police say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police say a father fatally shot his son after being called to a Buckhead apartment complex to help calm a domestic dispute. (FOX 5)

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a woman called 911 to report a domestic dispute with her boyfriend. Officers arrived at the scene in the 50 block of Pharr Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

After arriving, police said officers interviewed the man and woman, but at some point, the man went to the apartment parking lot with his father who had just arrived. Officers then reported hearing gunshots and went to see what happened.

When they got outside, police said they found the father of the boyfriend had shot his son. The 32-year-old man died at the scene.

Investigators believe the father and son got into an argument before the shooting, and at least five shots were fired, according to police.

Police charged the father, 54-year-old Durante Tolliver, with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What they're saying:

One woman who lives in the Buckhead apartment complex said she heard the gunshots and went outside to see what was happening. She said that when she got outside, officers were already on the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the son and his girlfriend have not been released.

Dig deeper:

Originally, police said the woman may have worked for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. However, FCSO told FOX 5 via email that the woman was not an employee. It's unclear why police believed she worked for the office.