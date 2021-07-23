Fatal wreck investigation shuts down I-285 near Cobb Parkway

article

Northbound lanes of Interstate 285 have shut down in Cobb County after a fatal wreck early Friday morning.

Officials say the wreck happened just after Cobb Parkway shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.

Authorities have shut down the interstate while they investigate the wreck, diverting traffic toward Cobb Parkway.

Investigators have not said what caused the wreck or the identity of any possible victims.

For now, authorities recommend drivers prepare for major delays or plan to take alternate routes on their commutes while the investigation continues.

