Fatal house fire in Habersham County ruled murder

A deadly house fire in Habersham County has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, Alecia Grace Stover, 43, was found dead inside a burning home on Saturday along Yonah Post Road in Alto.

Autopsy results later revealed Stover died as a result of blunt force injuries to her head.

Jeremy Ray Chastain, 30, was arrested during a traffic stop in Clarksville over the weekend and was charged with criminal trespass.

According to investigators, Chastain had a relationship with Stover.

Chastain has not been charged with murder.

RELATED: Deadly Habersham County house fire