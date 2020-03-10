Fatal house fire in Habersham County ruled murder
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly house fire in Habersham County has been ruled a homicide.
According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, Alecia Grace Stover, 43, was found dead inside a burning home on Saturday along Yonah Post Road in Alto.
Autopsy results later revealed Stover died as a result of blunt force injuries to her head.
Jeremy Ray Chastain, 30, was arrested during a traffic stop in Clarksville over the weekend and was charged with criminal trespass.
According to investigators, Chastain had a relationship with Stover.
Chastain has not been charged with murder.