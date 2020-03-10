Expand / Collapse search

Fatal house fire in Habersham County ruled murder

Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly house fire in Habersham County has been ruled a homicide. 

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, Alecia Grace Stover, 43, was found dead inside a burning home on Saturday along Yonah Post Road in Alto. 

Autopsy results later revealed Stover died as a result of blunt force injuries to her head. 

Jeremy Ray Chastain, 30, was arrested during a traffic stop in Clarksville over the weekend and was charged with criminal trespass. 

According to investigators, Chastain had a relationship with Stover. 

Chastain has not been charged with murder. 

