Fatal crash under investigation off US 78 near Mountain Industrial Blvd.

A fatal crash on US 78 westbound before Mountain Industrial Boulevard resulted in several lane closures late Tuesday morning.

According to DeKalb County, the crash resulted in the car catching on fire.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and observed the vehicle in the wooded area near the roadway.

At this time, it is not known what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.