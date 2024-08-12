Fashion and philanthropy make for a magical Noon to Night

Sure, New York and Paris have pretty amazing fashion weeks — but for our money, no runway is as trendsetting as the one at the annual Noon to Night show here in metro Atlanta.

This year’s Noon to Night: Fall Fashion Benefit at Avalon is happening in exactly one month — Thursday, Sept. 12 — and tickets are on sale now for the can’t-miss evening of fashion and philanthropy. The event serves as a fundraiser for Atlanta-based nonprofit Bert’s Big Adventure, which was founded in 2002 by ‘The Bert Show’ host Bert Weiss and provides an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.

Noon the Night is a glamorous and heartwarming night at Avalon (the popular retail, restaurant, and residential development in Alpharetta), featuring Bert’s Big Adventure kids walking the runway with notable local personalities and professional models, showcasing fall fashions from Avalon’s shops.

"This is one of our favorite events of the year," says Bert’s Big Adventure program manager Sheridan Smith. "The Boulevard is just completely taken over … and they shut it all down and set out this awesome blue runway for our kids."

General admission tickets for the event are $50, with a VIP package available for $150 (which includes reserved priority seating and an after party at The Hotel at Avalon Pool Terrace). The event begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed at 8 p.m. by the fashion show.

For more information on tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Avalon, hanging out with the crew from Bert’s Big Adventure and getting some exclusive details about this year’s big event!