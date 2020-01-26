Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and 7 others who were on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.



Staples Center was the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant spent all 20 years of his career.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been informing the public about the restrictions around Staples Center due to the Grammy Awards taking place at the same time. Fans will not be able to access the area, and some areas around the venue are closed.

For those who would like to gather with other fans near the crash site, Calabasas officials are encouraging people to go to the DeAnza Park as Las Virgenes and Lost Hills.

Sunday at 5:00 p.m., Project Islamic Hope will be holding a candlelight vigil in memory of Bryant at Leimert Park, located at 4305 Degnan Blvd in Los Angeles.