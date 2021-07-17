Fans asked to leave Nationals Park after three people shot outside MLB stadium

article

Authorities are investigating a triple shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Saturday night.

The Washington Nationals announced on social media that a shooting has been reported outside one of the stadium gates during the team's Saturday night showdown against the San Diego Padres.

According to the DC Police Department, a total of three people were shot outside the ballpark. Police initially reported four victims but later corrected themselves to three people being shot.

The game between the Nationals and Padres has been suspended for the time being as authorities investigate the shooting.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.