Fannin County Schools go virtual Monday after weekend 'threat rumors'

article

In Brief Fannin County schools held a virtual learning day on Sept. 9 due to threats following the Apalachee High School shooting. Law enforcement found no credible threats, but rumors mentioned Fannin, Gilmer, and Pickens County schools. Gilmer and Pickens County schools continued normal operations with heightened security, urging parents to monitor children's activities. The GBI and FBI warned against spreading false information online, emphasizing that all threats will be fully investigated.



The Fannin County School System announced over the weekend that today, Sept. 9, would be a virtual learning day due to recent threats following last week's mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

A number of "non-specific" threat rumors have been circulating on social media, and the school system has been working with law enforcement to monitor them.

Apalachee High School shooting stories

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office stated that none of the reported threat rumors have been found to be credible or valid.

The rumors reportedly mentioned Fannin, Gilmer, and Pickens County schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Fannin County School System designated Monday as a virtual learning day.

Gilmer County Schools also posted a message regarding the threat rumors. They are monitoring the situation, and the Gilmer County School System will continue normal operations under heightened security. They encouraged the community to continue reporting any rumored threats.

The Pickens County School District similarly stated that it will continue normal operations under heightened security. In addition to school resource officers, local law enforcement will provide extra security.

Pickens officials also encouraged parents and guardians to check their children's backpacks, monitor electronic devices and social media accounts, discuss the serious consequences of making threats or jokes about harming others, and report any suspicious activities or threats to school officials or law enforcement.

Multiple students and others in several school districts have been arrested for making threats or "jokes" since the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of two teachers and two students and wounded nine others.

Late Friday afternoon, the GBI and FBI Atlanta issued a joint statement saying that specific threats on social media will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They also reminded the public that sharing online threats can cause undue panic and spread false information. While the majority of investigations into threats posted since the shooting have been deemed non-credible, they emphasized that all threats should still be reported to local law enforcement immediately.