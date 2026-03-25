Fani Willis slams Georgia bill forcing nonpartisan DA races

The Brief House Bill 369 would force nonpartisan elections for major local offices in Georgia’s five most populous counties. If signed into law, the "Big Five"—Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett—would see party labels stripped from races for District Attorney, School Board, and more. Opponents call the measure a racially and politically motivated "power play."



In a significant legislative move, the Georgia State Senate has advanced House Bill 369, a Republican-led measure that would fundamentally change the ballot for millions of voters.

The bill specifically mandates that local elections in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties be conducted as nonpartisan races.

What races would this impact?

What we know:

The change would apply to some of the most powerful positions in local government, including:

District attorney

County commission

Tax commissioner

Local school boards

The argument for public safety

What Republicans Say:

Republican Senator John Albers (R-Roswell), the bill's sponsor, argues the change is a necessary step for administrative efficiency and public safety in high-density areas. Albers pointed to major upcoming international events as a reason for the shift.

"I'm thrilled the bill passed with an overwhelming majority," Sen. Albers said. "This bill is going to take our five largest counties... and make them nonpartisan for their county elected officials, which is a really important thing."

Albers contends that making offices like the DA and Tax Commissioner nonpartisan ensures these roles remain focused on their duties rather than party politics, especially as the region prepares to host the World Cup and the Super Bowl.

Claims of political and racial bias

What Democrats Say:

The legislation has met fierce resistance from Democratic leaders who argue there is no data-driven justification for targeting only these five specific counties. Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones (D-Augusta) contends the bill is unconstitutional and violates existing state law.

"Well, it's going to be a lawsuit. That's number one," Sen. Jones said. "It's going to be a lawsuit on many grounds because there is no reason to actually treat these people differently... You can take the passion out of it—the fact that five African American women [are impacted], the fact that it may be racially motivated, the fact that Democrats are now winning your DA’s races. Here's the issue that you have, and it's within the bill itself."

District attorneys respond

What they're saying:

The inclusion of District Attorneys has made the bill a lightning rod for controversy, particularly in Fulton County.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis released a scathing written statement following the vote, directly linking the bill to partisan interference in her ongoing high-profile prosecutions.

"This bill is nothing more than a continuation of Burt Jones’s political attack on me and my metro Atlanta colleagues," Willis stated. "He is doing this on behalf of Donald Trump and his fellow MAGA extremists in the Georgia Senate, who fear being held accountable to the law like every other person. The targeting of five African-American women Democrats who were chosen by the voters of their counties to serve as District Attorneys is racist, sexist and clearly unconstitutional."

DeKalb County District Attorney Shery Boston released this statement:

"The vote by the Georgia Senate to force five district attorneys — all black, Democratic women in metro Atlanta — into nonpartisan elections is a blatant attack by Republicans to undermine the will of voters. My colleagues and I are prepared to file suit immediately if this unconstitutional bill passes the House and is signed by the Governor. It is shameful that during the current affordability crisis, Republicans at the Capitol would choose to advance partisan legislation that degrades voting rights and will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees to defend."

What's next:

With the bill clearing the Senate floor, it now moves back to the House for further consideration.