Family wants investigation into death of loved one who died after time in Cobb County jail

The family of Kevil Wingo wants the Cobb County District Attorney to reopen the investigation into the death of their loved one.

The 36-year-old father of three was incarcerated in the Cobb County jail on a drug charge last September. He was only there for a few days when he became ill. His family said he had a stomach ulcer.

Attorney Timothy Gardner said Wingo was sent to the infirmary and repeatedly begged for help.

"He was telling them 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe, help me' at that time, he then fainted," said Gardner.

Kevil Wingo

Gardner obtained jail video that he said shows after Wingo was transferred to a padded cell, deputies failed to monitor him.

"We see in the videos deputies would go by the cell, scan the cell, never look in the window, and walk away," said Gardner.

Gardner said Wingo was later found unresponsive and rushed to the ambulance where he died. Gardner said the cause of death was a perforated gastric ulcer.

The Cobb County sheriff conducted an internal affairs investigation and a criminal investigation and found no wrongdoing.

"The criminal investigators found no criminal conduct but that was an investigation done by the sheriff's office into themselves," said Gardner.

Now, Gardner and the Wingo's family want the district attorney to reopen the investigation to determine what really happened during the time Wingo was incarcerated.

"It needs to be reopened, everybody needs to be charged, need to be fired. They need to reopen the investigation and see what really went on in there," said Wingo.

The family along with their attorney and others plan to meet outside the jail Thursday afternoon to call for a new investigation.