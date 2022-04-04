Family searches for justice after son is killed in DeKalb County armed robbery

The family of a man shot and killed outside their home in DeKalb County is searching for justice in their son's death.

The shooting happened March 22 at the KRC Apartment complex just off Belvedere Square in DeKalb County.

Larodus Reeves was talking to friends outside his home when robbers pulled up, demanded money, and then shot him.

Shawn Slack says his daughter called him that day terrified and frantic.

"She was just screaming," Slack said. "I couldn't make out what she was saying.

She told him someone shot Larodus.

"I saw him on the stretcher," Slack said.

After the shooting, Reeve's mother Kenyetta Reeves tried to save her son's life.

"I was trying to apply pressure to his wound," she said.

Despite her best efforts, Larodus Reeves died the next day at the hospital.

His mom says Reeves loved video games but most of all he was a caring man.

"He was a pretty good person," she said. "The love that he had for us — the love for family. He was a family guy."

Now his family wants justice.

"I want them caught—I want them to get 100 years," Kenyatta Reeves said.

Police have still not made an arrest in the case.

In the meantime, Reeves' family has moved out of the apartment complex, saying they no longer feel safe here.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE