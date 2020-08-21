Family says son's service dog is being held for ransom

A Fulton County family is searching for their son's service dog after he ran away earlier this week. Someone told the family they found the dog, but wouldn't give him back unless they paid them money through an App.

Ebony Rhodes says her son has been distraught since losing his service dog.

"They stated that, 'Oh, well you're going to have to give me $300.' I said, 'I have to give you $300?'" explained Rhodes.

Rhodes says all she wants is for her son's service dog to come back home. She's been searching for the the dog named Flash since Wednesday. She says he escaped through a small hole in their fenced in backyard.

"He just took off after the other dog, so we immediately started canvassing the neighborhood looking for him," said Rhodes.

On Friday, Rhodes got a message from someone claiming to have Flash. The person even sent a picture that appeared to look just like her son's dog.

"They responded back and said, 'You're not getting your dog for free,'" explained Rhodes.

Flash has been with Rhodes' family since her son, Ja'Heame, was involved in a serious accident in 2018.

"He was in a really bad accident where he was burned from the waist down. He was in the ICU for three months," said Rhodes.

"He knows when I'm nervous," said Ja'Heame Siplin, "He'll come around and get right up under my arms."

Rhodes says she tried to meet up with the person who claimed to have her dog, but the person did not want to meet until they got money sent through CashApp.

"I know I haven't had any sleep since the dog went missing because not only is it from him, but he's a part of the family," said Rhodes.

Rhodes has filed a report with the Atlanta Police Department.