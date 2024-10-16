Family rescued from house fire in Gainesville

article

Hall County and Gainesville firefighters rescued five people from a burning home on Jordan Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the five had to be taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Officials say the fire consumed the basement of the home. They fought it from the outside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hall County Fire Rescue along with units from Gainesville Fire Department worked a house fire in the 1000 block of Jordan Drive Wednesday afternoon.

While the structure was cleared, all five residents have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. It is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.