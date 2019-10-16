Family of injured girl asks for birthday cards

A little girl is fighting for her life after she was seriously injured in a car crash in Griffin and her family needs a little help to make her feel batter.

Gemma Walden had just celebrated her eighth birthday Saturday.

She and her mom were on the way to the store and traveling along Highway 16 when another car crashed into theirs.

Gemma was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston where she remained Wednesday evening.

Her family said she's stable but is still asleep with some brain swelling.

They're now asking the community for their prayers and well wishes.

And they are also asking for people to send cards to her.

Anyone who wishes to send a birthday card do so by mailing it to:

Gemma Walden – Room 4130

c/o Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston

1405 E Clifton Rd NE

Atlanta Ga. 30322