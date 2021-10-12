Family of Douglasville man shot and killed demands justice

Douglasville police said the person suspected of killing 31-year-old Jarmichael Brown a few months back is still on the loose.

His younger brother Ezekial is praying the killer will soon be caught.

"This is all I have left of him," Ezekial Brown said, clutching a black necklace with his big brother’s ashes in it. "I take him with me everywhere I go."

Ezekial Brown clutches a neckless that contains ashes of his older brother Jarmichael. (FOX 5)

The shooter took Jarmichael’s life on June 12, he said.

Exactly four months later, there have been no arrests in the case.

"He was the person who I looked up to," Brown’s brother said. "Every move that I made I learned from him."

Douglasville police said they have identified a suspect and there is an active homicide warrant out, however, they declined to publicly name the suspect to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Ezekial said not only did he lose his brother, but his little sister lost a father figure.

"My brother he was a big-hearted person," he said. "After my mom died, and my grandma died, he took me in, he took my baby sister in."

Jarmichael Brown's young brother Ezekial shared this photo showing one of the reasons he looked up to him. (Family photo)

Brown said his family just wants to see the person who’s responsible for his brother’s death locked up.

"His memory should live on as a loving person because he loved and cared about people," he said.

Douglasville police ask anyone with knowledge of the case to give them a call at 770-920-3010.

