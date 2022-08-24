Family loses everything in Covington house fire

Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington.

"My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said.

From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories.

"The house is gone but their lives are still here with us," King said.

Nia King stands outside the home of her best friend, Taneia Adams, whose home caught fire Saturday morning around 11 when Adams’ teenager sensed something was wrong.

"Her son smelled smoke and thought mom was still cooking and then he saw smoke. He ran to her room and told her to get up. She got up and ran down the street to see if she could get a fire extinguisher. By the time she came back, the flames were coming out the door," King described.

The family believes it started from an electrical issue in the wall and quickly spread. The only thing the mother was able to grab in the rush was her purse.

Taneia’s husband and two younger children had just left.

"It’s one way in and one way out. Timing was of the essence to get out of the house. There’s a back porch, but it sits up high, so the exit would be the front door, or you would have to jump," King said.

Nia and friends have come together to support the family as they didn’t have insurance coverage. They say the mother of three had a home business of making treats for events which was also destroyed.

"Having the proper coverage, making sure you have one fire extinguisher easily accessible," King said.

This friend is doing all she can for the family she loves.

"That’s my best friend. If anything was to happen to me they would do the same for me," King said.

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.