Family claims Delta employee used child's missing iPad to take explicit videos

article

The Brief A South Carolina family is suing Delta after they say one of the airline's employees used their child's iPad that went left behind after a flight to send explicit photos and videos. The family claims they filed lost-and-found reports before the videos started appearing in their iCloud account. Delta Air Lines said that the man worked for one of their vendors and that the airline had "zero tolerance for unlawful behavior of any kind."



A South Carolina family is suing Delta after they say one of the airline's employees took their child's tablet and used it to send explicit pictures.

In the lawsuit, the family claims that they discovered what happened after the employee's pornographic videos and photos started appearing in their iCloud account.

What we know:

According to the complaint obtained by FOX 5, the pink Peppa the Pig iPad was accidentally left behind after Tory and Brooke Brewer's family took a flight from Charleston to New York on their way to Europe in 2023.

When the Brewers used the "Find My" app, they claim they discovered that the iPad was in Queens/Jaimica, New York and filed a lost-and-found report with Delta.

Over a month later, the family says the first batch of explicit photos and videos appeared in their account.

"In the videos, the Defendant Delta’s employee is masturbating while in his Delta uniform and wearing his Delta name badge," the lawsuit reads. More videos allegedly appeared about a week later.

The family also claims that the employee hacked into their Amazon account and created a new profile titled "Gay."

What they're saying:

The Brewers' attorneys say that the family is owed damages for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and harassment.

"Before their trip, during their travel, and after their journey ended, the Plaintiffs had no expectation that they would be subjected to vile and disturbing pornographic material as a

result of their choice to be ticketed passengers on one of the Defendants’ flights," the lawsuit reads.

The other side:

A Delta spokesperson told the Guardian that the accused worker "is not a Delta employee but one of a vendor company."

The airline said that it had "zero tolerance for unlawful behavior of any kind but will decline to comment further on this pending litigation."

What's next:

The lawsuit was filed in Charleston earlier in July.

It is not clear whether a trial date has been set.