Expand / Collapse search

Family escapes house fire in Douglasville area Thursday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 19, 2026 8:14am EDT
Douglasville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Family escaped overnight fire after smelling smoke inside home
    • Fire caused major damage, especially to the roof
    • No injuries reported, but family cat remains missing

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A Douglasville family is safe after escaping a house fire that broke out overnight while they were sleeping.

What we know:

Fire officials say the family was alerted by the smell of smoke coming from the back of their home on Crowler Drive. They were able to get out safely before the fire spread.

No injuries were reported, but the home suffered significant damage, particularly to the roof.

Officials say the family’s cat is still missing.

The Source

  • Information provided by Douglasville fire department. 

DouglasvilleNews